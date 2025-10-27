Van driver caught at Telford McDonald's was more than twice the drink-drive limit
A van driver who was found more than double the drink-drive limit in a McDonald’s car park in Telford has been banned from the road.
Alan Hammond, aged 46, was caught at the fast-food giant’s drive-thru restaurant in School Road, Donnington on September 20 this year, driving a Renault van.
A breath test found he had 85 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit in England and Wales is 35mcg per 100ml.