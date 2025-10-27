Suspected drug dealer tasered after ramming police cars and making 'threats to kill' in Telford

Police said the man, aged 29, was arrested after two police cars were rammed by another vehicle at a petrol station in Donnington.

It followed reports that a man was making threats and was in possession of a knife in the area on Sunday morning.

A suspect vehicle was spotted at the Walkers Clock Service Station in Donnington.

West Mercia Police said officers deployed a taser during the arrest after the suspect rammed two police cars and attempted to flee.

A spokesperson said officers had attended the scene at around 11.30am.

"A search of the area was carried out and a suspect vehicle was located at Walkers Clock Service Station around 11.30am," the spokesperson said.

"The vehicle rammed two police vehicles before the occupant decamped and attempted to make off.

"A taser was deployed during the incident.

“A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of threats to kill, criminal damage, possession of class B or C drugs, possession with intent to supply class A, concerned in the supply of a controlled drug and driving whilst under the influence of drugs.

"He remains in police custody as enquiries continue."