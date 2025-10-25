Manipulative predator's 18-year jail sentence for shocking sex offences welcomed by Shropshire police

Christopher Brake, 50 and of Market Drayton, was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court earlier this week for nine offences.

Brake had been found guilty of six offences after a trial earlier this year, including three counts of sexual assault, two counts of voyeurism and one charge of making indecent photos of a child.

He had already pleaded guilty to two counts of rape and one count of sexual assault of a child.

Christopher Brake

Brake was given multiple sentences, totalling 18 years in prison with an extended licence period of one year.

He will be made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order on his release, and added to the sex offenders register.

Detective Constable Rhian Davies, one of the officers who investigated his sickening crimes, said: “I welcome today’s sentence of 18 years in prison, with an additional year on licence, handed down to Brake for these horrific offences.

"This significant sentence reflects the significant harm caused by his predatory and manipulative behaviour.

“I want to sincerely thank the victims for their immense courage in coming forward and supporting this investigation.

"Their bravery has ensured that a dangerous offender is now behind bars and can no longer cause harm to vulnerable people.

"I hope today’s outcome brings them some sense of justice and allows them to begin to move forward with their lives.”