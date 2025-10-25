Daniel Steed, aged 48, drove a Mitsubishi Shogun on Sundorne Road, Shrewsbury on October 5 this year.

A breath test found he had 95 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit in England and Wales is 35mcg per 100ml.

Steed, of Holden Road, Wednesbury, pleaded guilty at Telford Magistrates Court to driving with alcohol above the legal specified limit.

Magistrates banned Steed from driving for 23 months and fined him £200.

Steed was also ordered to pay £85 in prosecution costs and an £80 victim surcharge, leaving him with a total court bill of £365.