'Dangerous' Shropshire paedophile locked up for 21 years after historical abuse unearthed after sting by online vigilantes

Darron Mason, latterly of Cross Hill Court, Shrewsbury, was confronted at his then home in Ellesmere on November 1, 2020, by the vigilante group Seek and Expose, Shrewsbury Crown Court heard on Friday (October 24).

Mason was arrested by police after the vigilante group handed over evidence that he had been sending sexually explicit images, messages and videos to the decoy profile named "Emily", who Mason believed to be just 12.

Ms Frida Hussain KC, prosecuting, told the court police found a laptop and mobile phone with not only the messages to "Emily" but an extensive web search history that showed he had a clear interest in sexual activity with young girls.

She said the defendant admitted three charges: attempting to cause a child under 13 to watch sexual activity, attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child and inciting a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity.

However, she added that before Mason could be dealt with in the courts for those offences, and following the posting online of a video of Mason's confrontation with the members of Seek and Expose, two separate victims came forward accusing him of historical sexual abuse.