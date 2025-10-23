Telford man arrested after £1,000 of cocaine seized and police assaulted in Stoke-on-Trent incident

Staffordshire Police officers stopped a car in Penkhull yesterday afternoon (Wednesday) having received intelligence linking the vehicle to the supply of drugs. Cocaine, £430 in cash and a suspected drugs line phone were all seized, but two of the officers sustained minor injuries.

A 25-year-old man from Telford was arrested on suspicion of possessing a class A drug with itent to supply, assaulting a police officer and resisting a constable in the execution of their duty.

The man remains in custody for questioning.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said: "At around 3pm yesterday (Wednesday, October 22), officers stopped a car in Penkhull, following intelligence that it was potentially linked to drug supply.

"Cocaine, £430 in cash and a suspected drugs line phone was seized.

"Whilst responding to the incident, two officers suffered minor injuries.

"A 25-year-old man, from Telford, was arrested. He remains in police custody for questioning."