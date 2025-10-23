Shirley Price, aged 27, crashed a Vauxhall Astra on the A488 between Lydham and Bishop’s Castle on April 7 this year.

Price, who already has a drug driving conviction under her belt from 2021, had taken cocaine and cannabis before the crash, which resulted in her friend suffering a fractured spine, three broken ribs, a bruised lung and a broken right shoulder.

Children of both Price and her friend were rear seat passengers, but they were unhurt in the collision.

Telford Magistrates Court was told that at around 9pm, Price phoned 999. She said that the car was on its roof and all the occupants were out of the vehicle.

“She said she had leg and shoulder injuries and that she thought her friend had broken her back,” said Shakeel Ahmed, prosecuting.