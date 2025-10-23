Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) released today shows that the number of offences in the West Mercia Police force area - which includes Shropshire - fell by four per cent in the 12 months to June this year.

The average for England and Wales over the same period was a drop of one per cent.

The latest West Mercia drop follows a fall of 10 per cent in the same period from June 2023 to June 2024.

The figures show that in the 12 months up to June this year a total of 81,092 offences were recorded in West Mercia, excluding fraud offences.

Across the border in Mid Wales, Dyfed-Powys Police saw a three per cent rise in offending over the same period.

In West Mercia violent offences fell by two per cent, with a drop of nine per cent in violent offences that resulted in injury.

But sexual offences rose by nine per cent, with stalking and harassment offences also increasing by three per cent.

Burglary has seen a significant drop, falling by 19 per cent, while shoplifting offences have also fallen by five per cent.

The data also shows a fall in vehicle offences of five per cent, of criminal damage by four per cent, drugs offences by one per cent, and public order offences by four per cent.

There has however been a sharp rise in the number of thefts from the person, up by 22 per cent.

The figures come against a backdrop of significant funding pressures at West Mercia Police.

It announced earlier this year that it would be looking to cut staff posts as it wrestles with plans to save £8m.

Responding to the ONS figures, West Mercia's Conservative Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion paid tribute to hard-working officers and said he was pleased at the reduction - but added that it is vital the public feel the impacts, and feel safe.

He said: “A reduction in crime is always welcome, with this long-term trend a testament to the dedication of the hard-working men and women who make up West Mercia’s thin blue line.

“In my role, I regularly engage with the public to understand their lived experiences as it cannot only be about the data, but also how safe they feel.

“Those conversations make it clear that there’s still more to do to ensure they feel the benefits of less crime, and at the same time, ensuring the resources are available to address some concerning upward trends.

“That’s why I will continue to use my voice to support and challenge the Chief Constable to ensure crime rates are not just statistics, but a reflection of safer, more confident communities.”