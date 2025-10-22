Watch: Driver forces another vehicle to stop in Midlands motorway road rage incident

The 38-year-old driver of the truck was caught on camera in February this year pulling in front of another vehicle in the third lane of the M40 northbound near Warwick, before slowing to a complete stop, making the vehicle behind stop too.

The driver then can be seen on the dashcam footage opening his door and walking next to the central reservation towards the vehicle behind while shouting and holding his arms out.

The footage has been released by Warwickshire Police after the driver behind him submitted it to the force’s Operation Snap, where it was reviewed by a road safety officer, and the truck driver was summonsed to court for dangerous driving.

The 38-year-old from Kent was sentenced to a three-year driving ban, 250 hours of unpaid supervised work and a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on October 14, the force said.

Warwickshire Police Inspector Dave Valente said: “Whilst extremely rare, this case highlights the serious consequences of allowing yourself to get angry behind the wheel, putting other people’s lives at risk.

“Op Snap allows drivers to submit moving footage of poor driving, without taking matters into their own hands. Those whose driving falls below the standards expected can and will be held to account.

“By working together in this way, we can help reduce death and injury on our roads.”