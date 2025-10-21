Police appeal to help identify Crocs-wearing off-road biker in Telford

Telford & Wrekin Police issued the appeal after receiving reports of the blue and white bike being used anti-socially in the area.

The appeal forms part of West Mercia Police's ongoing Operation Spree, which targets the anti-social and illegal use of off-road bikes across the county.

Over the summer months, officers in Telford saw an increase in complaints about off-road motorbikes and quad bikes being ridden illegally along bridleways, pathways and spinal paths.

Police are appealing for help to identify the Crocs-wearing rider of an off-road bike in Telford. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Police

It is against the law to ride quad bikes, three-wheeled bikes, trail bikes and certain other two-wheeled vehicles in public parks or on publicly owned land without permission from the local authority. These vehicles can only be used on private roads or land with the landowner's consent.

Police are now urging the public to help identify the rider, who was seen wearing Crocs while riding the bike in Stirchley.

A Telford & Wrekin Police spokesperson said: "Any details provided including who is riding the bikes; where they are riding them and where the bikes are stored can help to tackle this ongoing issue.

"We have received reports of this bike being ridden in Stirchley. Do you know where this bike is stored? Please email any information to opspree@westmercia.police.uk."