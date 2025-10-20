Three prolific Telford shoplifters jailed for breaching Criminal Behaviour Orders

The three men were all handed jail sentences at Telford Magistrates Court on Monday (October 20) for their involvement in separate incidents.

Jason Martin, aged 38 and of no fixed abode, was given a three-week sentence for breaching a two-year CBO imposed in March, as well as four counts of theft from a store and one count of criminal damage.

Neil Candlin, aged 32 and of no fixed abode, was given a 14-week sentence for breaching a five-year CBO imposed in July, as well as four counts of theft from a store.

Matthew Howes, aged 37 and of no fixed abode, was given a three-week sentence for breaching a five-year CBO imposed in June, as well as six counts of theft from a store.

A CBO is a civil order designed to tackle the most serious and persistent anti-social individuals.

The powers to issue a CBO are outlined in the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, and apply where behaviour has been found to have caused alarm, distress or harassment.