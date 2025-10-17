Police appeal after two attempted burglaries in Ludlow in a week

Officers said the two incidents took place on October 11 and October 15.

The first incident was last Saturday when an attempt to break-in to an address was made on Stanton Close between the hours of 12am - 12pm.

The second was on Wednesday when a burglary attempt was made in Vashon Close at 3.20am.

A spokesperson said: "In both cases, individuals attempted to gain entry through garage doors. No entry was gained, but damage did occur. Did you see anything suspicious or have any information that might help enquires?"