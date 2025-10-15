The figures have been revealed by the College of Policing, which show that across the country more than 730 police officers were sacked and barred from returning to policing last year.

For the force which covers Shropshire, West Mercia Police, the data shows that six officers were barred last year - with a total of 33 over the last five years.

According to the College of Policing, the 735 officers who were placed on the barred list in the year to March 31 2025, was up from 593 the previous year, an increase of 24 per cent.

West Mercia's figures fell over the same period, dropping from 14 in 2023/24 to six in 2024/25.

In 2020/21 there were two officers barred from the force, six in 2021/22, and five in 2022/23.

In March this year West Mercia Detective Sergeant Jonathan Cooper, 54, was sacked following an accelerated misconduct hearing.

The hearing found that the actions of Detective Sergeant Cooper, who was based in the economic crime unit at Hindlip, amounted to gross misconduct and seriously breached the police standards.

The hearing heard that between December 26, 2019, and December 9, 2020, the officer used his personal mobile phone to send four memes to friends, via WhatsApp, which were racist and offensive to those with physical/mental disabilities.

There have been a number of other officers from the force who have faced barred in recent years.

They include former Ludlow Police Constable, Mark Cranfield, who was found guilty of two counts of misconduct in public office, following a trial at Birmingham Crown Court in December 2024.

The 52-year-old former royal protection officer, who was previously employed by The Met and West Mercia Police, was found not guilty of one offence under the Computer Misuse Act, 1990, but had also previously pleaded guilty to one count of computer misuse.

The case followed an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

He had been accused of pursuing an inappropriate, sexual relationship with a woman who was a victim of revenge porn.

Others included PC Nick Peacock, 40, who was based in Market Drayton,

Peacock was jailed for 18 months at Shrewsbury Crown Court after stopping an assault investigation against a sex worker he slept with.

The latest figures from the College of Policing for the police barred list include categories for the reason for sacking, with 1,149 recorded in total, as multiple reasons can apply to one case.

The most common reasons given for dismissal were dishonesty (126), discriminatory behaviour (95), unlawful access or disclosure of information (82), inappropriate communications (81), and sexual offences or misconduct (72).

Other cases involved abuse of position for a sexual purpose (31), child sexual offence (21), being in a discriminatory WhatsApp group (45), domestic abuse or harassment (26), and drugs (44).

Most of the officers added to the list were constables (640), but one chief officer and two chief superintendents were also among those kicked out.

The Metropolitan Police had the highest number of dismissals (183 out of a workforce of 33,293), followed by Greater Manchester Police (43 out of 8,112), Thames Valley Police (40 out of 5,000), and West Midlands Police (37 out of 7,991).

Data from March 2025 showed that there were 146,442 full-time equivalent police officers in the 43 regional forces in England and Wales.

The figures also show that 280 members of police staff and 31 specials were put on the list, rising from 233 and 29 respectively.

The most common reasons for specials to be sacked included dishonesty (six) discriminatory behaviour (three), and sexual offences (four).

Among police staff, these were dishonesty (42), unlawful access to or disclosure of information (40), and discriminatory behaviour (31).

Since its introduction in December 2017, 2,834 police officers, 223 special constables, and 1,268 members of police staff have been added to the barred list.

In the year to March 2025, 125 officers and specials added to the list came from a black or other minority ethnic background, 16% of the 766 cases where ethnicity was recorded, and 40 police staff.

Government workforce data shows that 8.5 per cent of officers were from minority ethnic groups in the year to March 31 2025.

The data showed that among those added to the list, 641 officers and specials were white, along with 240 staff.

Looking at gender, 133 officers and specials were female, with 632 male and one who preferred to self-describe; while 99 police staff were female and 181 were male.

Assistant Chief Constable Tom Harding, director of operational standards at the College of Policing, said: “These figures show a determined and robust effort from police forces to rid policing of officers whose behaviour falls below the high standards that we, and the public, expect from them.

“It goes without saying that any time an officer’s behaviour breaches professional standards, or even strays into criminality, it leaves a permanent stain on the reputation of policing.

“But the public can have confidence that their police forces are quickly identifying and dealing with unacceptable behaviour from officers and staff, who, through being on the barred list, will never work in policing again.

“The message is clear: our policing system is built on upholding our code of ethics, on courage, respect and empathy and public service, and there is no place in our police service for anyone whose behaviour goes against these values.”

West Mercia Police and West Mercia's Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion have been approached for comment.