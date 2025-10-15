The latest seizures bring the total number of fake Labubu dolls confiscated by Powys County Council’s Trading Standards Service to more than 600.

Labubu dolls – quirky, elf-like figures made famous by Chinese brand Pop Mart – have become a viral sensation, often seen dangling from celebrity handbags.

But their popularity has also sparked a flood of cheap, dangerous imitations.

The seized dolls were found to be counterfeit. Subsequent safety testing has revealed that the dolls also posed a serious choking hazard due to small detachable parts, rendering them unsafe for children and in breach of safety regulations.

Fake Labubu toys. Photo: Powys County Council

Councillor Richard Church, Cabinet Member for a Safer Powys, said: “We’re committed to protecting consumers, especially children, from unsafe and illegal products.

“While often cheaper, counterfeit version of Labubu Dolls may pose significant risks to children’s health and safety. If you’ve bought one of these toys recently, please check it carefully.”

The council’s Trading Standards Service is urging parents and guardians to exercise caution and follow the advice below if they are considering purchasing Labubu Dolls:

Check packaging for a UKCA or CE mark and ensure a UK-based importer or manufacturer is listed. Warnings and usage instructions should be present.

Look for authenticity markers on Pop Mart Labubu dolls, including a holographic sticker, a scannable QR code linking to the official website, and a UV stamp on one foot (on newer editions).

Inspect the toy’s appearance – signs of a fake include overly vibrant colours, poor stitching, or the wrong number of teeth (authentic Labubus have nine).

Be wary of “bargains” – lower prices often mean higher risks.

Buy from trusted retailers and avoid unfamiliar online vendors or third-party sellers on marketplace platforms.

To report concerns, contact Powys Trading Standards at trading.standards@powys.gov.uk or call the Citizens Advice Consumer Helpline on 0808 123 1133.