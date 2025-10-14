Police seize car in Telford after discovering it was untaxed for several months

Police officers from the St George's Safer Neighbourhood Team were on patrol today (October 14) when they came across an unattended vehicle in the St George's area.

After carrying out checks, officers found that the vehicle had been untaxed since July, and it was subsequently seized and loaded onto a recovery vehicle.

A vehicle was seized in Telford after it had been untaxed since July. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Police

West Mercia Police have reminded drivers that vehicles must be taxed if they are used or kept on a public road, warning that those who fail to do so risk having their vehicles seized.

In a statement, the St Georges, Muxton and Priorslee Safer Neighbourhood Team said: "This morning, the St Georges Safer Neighbourhood Team discovered an unattended vehicle whilst on patrol, further checks revealed it had been untaxed since July, that vehicle was also subsequently seized for that offence and the owner risk's loosing their vehicle."