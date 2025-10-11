Thief admits stealing four CCTV cameras from AFC Telford United stadium costing club thousands
A man has admitted stealing expensive CCTV cameras from a Shropshire football club on two occasions, causing thousands of pounds of damage.
By Rob Smith
Published
Wayne Titley, aged 50, broke into AFC Telford United's SEAH Stadium in Wellington on September 14 and September 17 this year alongside another person.
On both occasions two CCTV cameras were ripped from their bases, causing £4,000 in damage total (£1,000 per camera).