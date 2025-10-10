Telford shoplifter jailed and banned from host of stores including Telford B&M and Shrewsbury TK Maxx

Telford & Wrekin Police said that Gareth Jones, of Dalford Court, Telford, had been locked up for 23 weeks at Telford Magistrates Court.

Jones was also made subject of a five-year criminal behaviour order (CBO) which bans him from a number of shops across the county - until 2030.

The shops include Asda at Malinsgate, Telford's B&M Bargains at the Forge Retail Park, CO-OP at Grange Avenue in Stirchley, Sainsburys at Telford Forge Retail Park, Spar on Acorn Way in Telford, Morrisons at Gresham Drive in Lawley and at Springhill in Telford, Asda at Stafford Street in Market Drayton, B&M Bargains at English Walls in Oswestry, B&M Bargains, Boots at Church Street in Oswestry, Co-op at Bank Farm Road in Shrewsbury, Tesco at White Lion Meadow in Whitchurch, TK Maxx at Meole Brace Retail Park, and Co-op at Morris Central Shopping Park in Wem.

Gareth Jones. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Police

The order means that Jones cannot enter the stores and is not allowed to associate with Michael Leaver.

An update from Telford & Wrekin Police said: "A CBO is a civil order designed to tackle the most serious and persistent anti-social individuals.

"The powers to issue a CBO are contained in the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, where behaviour has found to have caused alarm, distress or harassment.

"Anyone who sees Jones in breach of his CBO or committing an offence they should report it to police immediately."