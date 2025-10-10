Shropshire and Powys police forces record hundreds of religiously-motivated hate crime offences

A total of 7,164 religiously-motivated hate crime offences were recorded by forces across England and Wales (excluding the Met Police) in the year to March - up three per cent from 6,973 in the previous 12 months.

The figures, which come exactly one week on from the Manchester synagogue attack, are the highest annual total of these offences recorded, the Home Office said.

Religious hate crime recorded by police in England and Wales has reached a record high, new figures show

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said the latest figures “show that too many people are living in fear because of who they are, what they believe, or where they come from”.

Most forces saw an increase in the number of overall hate crimes recorded in the 12 months to March 2025.

The law recognises five types of hate crime on the basis of race, religion, disability, sexual orientation and transgender identity.

Any crime can be prosecuted as a hate crime if the offender has either, demonstrated hostility or been motivated by hostility based on race, religion, disability, sexual orientation or transgender identity.

Locally, West Mercia, Staffordshire and North Wales police forces all recorded a rise in the number of hate crime offences, while Dyfed-Powys saw a fall in the total number of offences.

Here are the figures for local forces:

West Mercia

Total hate crime offences: 1,815

Change: 9.9 per cent increase with +164 (from 1,651)

Religion-motivated offences: 76

Change: +13 (from 63)

Race-motivated offences: 1,306

Change: +195 (from 1,111)

Dyfed-Powys

Total hate crime offences: 397

Change: 33 per cent drop with -197 (from 594)

Religion-motivated offences: 18

Change: -39 (from 57)

Race-motivated offences: 284

Change: -63 (from 347)

Staffordshire

Total hate crime offences: 1,825

Change: 15 per cent increase with +247 (from 1,578)

Religion-motivated offences: 56

Change: −11 (from 67)

Race-motivated offences: 1,329

Change: +217 (from 1,112)

North Wales