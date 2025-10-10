Police want public's help to track down quad bike stolen near Leominster

A Suzuki Eiger 400cc quad bike was taken from a rural property on Saturday (October 4).

In a bid to track down the vehicle, West Mercia Police is appealing for information from the public.

Police are appealing for information after this quad bike was stolen from a property near Leominster. Picture: West Mercia Police

A post on the force's Neighbourhood Matters page said: "A Suzuki Eiger 400cc quad bike was stolen on October 4 from a property near Leominster.

"The picture shows the quad and we are looking for your help to try and trace the item. If you have any information please get in touch. As always we are grateful for your support.

"If you aren’t comfortable contacting us directly, you can pass on information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org."