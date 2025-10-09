Andrew Woodward admitted assaulting Adele Jones at Newbridge on Wye Post Office on June 29 2025, when he appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The 57 year-old of Ty Cerrig, Howey also admitted damaging bunting to the value of £10 belonging to Newbridge on Wye Carnival Committee on June 29 2025.

The court was told Woodward is facing a trial at Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates Court on November 5 for a connected matter.

Magistrates adjourned this case until November 5 to tie it up with the matter at Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates Court.

In the meantime, Woodward remains on conditional bail, the conditions being that he lives at his parents’ address in Howey and he does not contact directly or indirectly, Adele Jones of Geraint Rees.