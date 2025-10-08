Benjamin Pugh, denied inflicting grievous bodily harm on Joshua Hathway, on October 5 2024 at the Groe, in Builth Wells, when he appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Prosecuting, Mr Sprunks said there was a rugby game and the allegation is that there was an altercation between the two players who were on opposing teams and the 35 year-old of Park Road is alleged to have punched Mr Hathway in the face.

Mitigating, Mr Gareth Walters said the defence issue would be self-defence.

Magistrates accepted jurisdiction of the case but Pugh elected a trial at the crown court.

The case was adjourned for a preliminary hearing at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court on November 7.

Pugh remains on unconditional bail until that date.