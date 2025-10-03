Vehicle seized in Oswestry after driver found not qualified to be behind the wheel without supervision

Oswestry Street Rangers alerted police to the suspicious vehicle parked in a car park on Oswald Road.

Officers from the Oswestry Central Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) attended the scene and spoke to the driver, who was with the vehicle at the time.

Police confirmed the vehicle had no valid tax or insurance, and the driver was not qualified to be behind the wheel without supervision.

The car was seized and loaded onto a recovery vehicle.

A post on social media by Oswestry and Ellesmere Police said: "Oswestry Street Rangers had made Oswestry Central Safer Neighbourhood Team aware of a vehicle that had no tax, no insurance and a possible driver having no licence.

"So, with the assistance of the Street Rangers we were informed that the vehicle was seen on a car park on Oswald Road. The driver happened to be with the vehicle and has been spoken to by one of the Oswestry Central SNT officers with regards to no insurance and driving whilst having a provisional licence. The vehicle was also recovered."