Two people died in the attack and another man was fatally shot by armed police after a car was driven at pedestrians and a person was stabbed on what was the holiest day of the Jewish calendar.

It unfolded outside the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall yesterday morning (Thursday).

Police are treating the attack as a terror incident. West Mercia Police released a statement regarding the incident this morning.

Chief Superintendent Edd Williams said: "Our thoughts are with all of those affected by the tragic events in Manchester yesterday. We will continue to engage with all communities across the three counties we serve to provide reassurance and support where it’s needed.

The police investigation continues at the scene near Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall, Manchester. Photo: Peter Byrne/PA

"We are fully engaged with both regional and national partners to actively monitor the situation. The public can help by sharing any concerns or suspicious activity through the tell us about function at West Mercia Police."

Mark Michaels, a former chair of South Shropshire Interfaith Forum and a member of the Shrewsbury Interfaith Forum and the Mid Wales and Border Jewish Group, spoke of his sadness at the attack.

Mr Michaels, from Montgomery in Powys, was at a synagogue in Cardiff to mark Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.

He said: "It is ghastly and resonates right through the Jewish community."