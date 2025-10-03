Natalie Budd, aged 35, lifted the trainers worth a combined £140 from Sports Direct in Cross Street, Oswestry on May 28 this year.

Budd, of Ragleth Gardens, Monkmoor, Shrewsbury, pleaded guilty at Telford Magistrates Court to theft from a shop and failing to answer bail after missing a previous court hearing.

Magistrates ordered her to pay £274, which includes £134 in fines and £140 in compensation to Sports Direct.