'We have to get rid of her' - What Oswestry father told wife before being caught suffocating daughter on baby monitor

Shane Heighway of Porth-y-Waen, Oswestry, attacked his baby on one evening in August last year, Shrewsbury Crown Court heard on Thursday.

Mr Simon Parry, prosecuting, said on August 20, the mother of the child went out for the evening, leaving 38-year-old Heighway in charge of their daughter and other two small children.

He told the court that the following morning, the child's mother found a cut to her daughter's nose.

The baby's nappy had also not been changed, while Heighway appeared "stressed".

She then viewed the footage from the baby monitor in the room, which she told the court would “haunt me forever”.

Mr Parry said the footage showed Heighway enter the baby's room on a number of occasions.

Shrewsbury Crown Court

On the first, at around 9pm, the baby could be seen to be “very upset” and Heighway went in to settle her. He returned with a bottle of milk, fed her, before returning again to place a blanket over his daughter.

Mr Parry said that it was 9.59pm that Heighway's actions became more disturbing.

“She (the baby) could be seen moving and babbling. The defendant entered her bedroom and with his right arm, grabbed her left leg and aggressively yanked her off the crib.”

The footage, shown to Judge Anna Vigars, showed the baby “dangling upside down”.

Mr Parry then said following this “aggressive” act Heighway “slammed” the child back down.

“Before she could catch her breath,” the prosecutor continued. “And with the power of two hands, he placed them on her face, It was done with clear aggression. His hands covered her nose, mouth and eyes.”

He said this “intentional suffocation” lasted five seconds before he finally removed his hands.

After uncovering the footage the next day, the baby's mother went straight to the police station in Oswestry to report him.

Taking the stand, she told her ex-partner as he stood in the dock: “That footage will haunt me for the rest of my life.”

She added: “When I returned home that night you told me 'we had to get rid of her'.”

She went on: “You have destroyed this family and will never be forgiven.”

Defending Heighway, Mr Euros Jones said the defendant, a father-of-three, who had pleaded guilty to one charge of causing an assault, ill treatment, neglect or abandonment of a child, and one charge of intentional suffocation, was a man of previous good character.

He added: “It was one evening when he was at his wits end”, adding that his client was remorseful over his actions.

In sentencing Heighway, Judge Vigars told him: "You are charged to two offences but in reality they relate to the same incident.

"It may have only been a short incident but it has had profound consequences not just for you but your wife and three children."

But she added that she "accepted" that his remorse was genuine and that the incident was "relatively short-lived".

She added that the baby's "extreme youth" were aggravating factors, before imposing a sentence of 26 months for the attack on his daughter.