Oswestry man caught 'slamming' and suffocating child on baby monitor is jailed

Shane Heighway attacked the child on one evening in August last year, Shrewsbury Crown Court heard today (Thursday).

Mr Simon Parry, prosecuting, said the attack came to light when the mother of the child checked her baby monitor and saw Heighway attack her daughter.

Mr Parry said the footage showed the defendant enter the baby's room on a number of occasions.

On the first, at around 9pm, the baby could be seen to be “very upset” and he went in to settle them.

Mr Parry said that it was at 9.59pm that the man's actions became more disturbing.

Shrewsbury Crown Court

“[The baby] could be seen moving and babbling. The defendant entered her bedroom and with his right arm, grabbed her left leg and aggressively yanked her off the crib.”

The footage, shown to Judge Anna Vigars, showed the baby “dangling upside down”.

Mr Parry then said following this “aggressive” act the defendant “slammed” the child back down "before she could catch her breath".

“And with the power of two hands, he placed them on her face. It was done with clear aggression. His hands covered her nose, mouth and eyes.”

He said this “intentional suffocation” lasted five seconds before he finally removed his hands.

After uncovering the footage the next day, the baby's mother went straight to a police station in Oswestry to report him.

Taking the stand, she told the defendant: “That footage will haunt me for the rest of my life.”

Defending, Mr Euros Jones said the defendant had pleaded guilty to one charge of causing an assault, ill-treatment, neglect or abandonment of a child, and one charge of intentional suffocation, but was a man of previous good character.

He added that Heighway, who is 38, was remorseful over his actions.

In sentencing, Judge Vigars told him: "You are charged to two offences but in reality they relate to the same incident.

"It may have only been a short incident but it has had profound consequences."

She added that she "accepted" that his remorse was genuine and that the incident was "relatively short-lived".

She added that the baby's "extreme youth" were aggravating factors, before imposing a jail sentence of 26 months for the attack.