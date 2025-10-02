Married man denies conning woman in Telford out of £45,000 through 'lies and deception' to fund 'second life'
A man has denied conning a woman out of £45,000 to fund his “second life”.
Richard Gorman, aged 53, appeared at Telford Magistrates Court yesterday (Wednesday) to deny a charge of fraud.
He is accused of convincing the woman in Telford to give him funds over a three-year period between August 2020 and November 2023 through “lies and deception”, while he was in a 15-year relationship and still married.