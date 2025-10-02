A Llandrindod Wells man has been banned from being alone with vulnerable females following ‘numerous incidents of acts of a sexual nature’.

William Roche was made the subject of a three year sexual risk order when he appeared via video link at Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates Court on Thursday, October 2.

The 59 year-old of Emporium House, Temple Street was made the subject of an interim order at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on June 24, following ‘numerous incidents of acts of a sexual nature’ said Dyfed Powys Police representative Nia Jones.

She said under the full order Roche would be prohibited from contacting by any means, directly or indirectly victims named in the application, or incite another person to do so; this includes but is not limited to contact in person, calls, letters, emails, messages, social media.

He is also banned from attending any place, he believes the victims named are present, or remaining in that place once he is aware of their presence.

He is prohibited from being alone with any female he knows to be vulnerable due to mental health conditions, impairments or disabilities, save as is inadvertent and not reasonably avoidable in the course of daily life, and he should Inform the local police of the name and address of any female, excluding family members, with whom he resides for a period of 14 days or more.

Roche is also banned from knowingly withholding information, or providing information he knows to be untrue, in respect of friendships/relationships, sexual or non-sexual, when asked for the information by a Representative of the Chief Constable in order that an accurate risk assessment can be made for the purpose of protecting vulnerable persons.

The information is to include name, address, area of residence and details of known dependants.

Mitigating, Mr Owain Jones said he and Roche are content with the amended clauses and Roche agreed to abide by the order for three years.

District judge Neale Thomas granted the sexual risk order for three years and he ordered Roche to pay £284 costs.