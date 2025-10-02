Mark Thomas, aged 59, took the items from Border Holdings, which has depots in Craven Arms and in Newtown, over the course of four and a half months in 2022.

Telford Magistrates Court was told how the company’s management noticed a “significant hole” in its takings, so beefed up its security with extra cameras.

“He was caught on CCTV taking goods,” said Kate Price, prosecuting.

Thomas sold some of the items on eBay, while some items he took were returned to the company.