Man arrested on suspicion of 'outraging public decency' over Shrewsbury Darwin Centre incident

Shrewsbury Police said officers had arrested a 35-year-old man over the incident, which took place at the Darwin Centre in Shrewsbury on August 5.

The force had appealed for help to find a man over the incident.

Posting on social media Shrewsbury Police said: "A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of outraging public decency in connection with an incident that occurred at the Darwin Centre in Shrewsbury on August 5."

Sergeant Gary Lansdale, from the town centre team, said: "Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal yesterday, which has assisted us with the investigation."