The town's police officers have released a series of images of people they think have information that could help them to solve the crimes - and are appealing for them to get in touch.

Thefts have taken place recently at premises including Poundstretcher, HMV, BP, and Tesco Express.

The first image relates to an incident at around 1.30pm on Sunday, September 7 at Poundstretcher.

Police hope this individual can help them solve the crime

The second concerns a theft at around 7.50pm on Sunday, September 7, at the BP Garage in Battlefield.

The third image relates to an incident at HMV in the Darwin Centre at around 1.15pm on Thursday, September 18.

The fourth picture concerns an incident at around 3.45pm on Thursday, July 17, at Tesco Express on Ditherington Road.

The fifth image also relates to an incident of theft at Tesco Express on Ditherington Road, this time at 11.50am on Friday, July 25.

A spokesman for Shrewsbury Police said: "If you recognise or know the people in the images please e-mail RetailCrimeShropshire@westmercia.police.uk as they may be able to help officers."