Dale Morris, aged 37, stole £1,036 worth of alcohol in five days from Sainsbury’s in Black Gate, Oswestry.

Morris, of Orchard Street, Oswestry, pleaded guilty at Telford Magistrates Court to three counts of theft.

DIstrict Judge Joseph O’Connor ordered Morris to pay back every penny of the stolen goods' value to Sainsbury’s in compensation.

No further punishments or orders for costs were made.