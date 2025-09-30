Police appeal after man commits 'lewd acts' in Shrewsbury shopping centre toilets

West Mercia Police have released an image of a man they would like to talk to after they received reports that 'lewd acts' were being carried out in a men's restroom in Shrewsbury.

The incident was reported to have taken place on Tuesday, August 5, at around 12pm, and saw a man carry out lewd acts in the men's bathroom of The Darwin Centre, on Raven Meadows, Shrewsbury.

When officers responded to the scene, the man had already left.

Do you know this man? Police wish to talk to him after a man was spotted making indecent acts in a shopping centre toilets

A CCTV image of a man police believe was in the area at the time of the incident has now been released, with officers asking anyone with information to contact them directly.

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: "On Tuesday, 5 August, at around 12pm police received reports that a man was carrying out a lewd act in The Darwin Shopping Centre in the men’s toilets.

"A CCTV image has now been released of a man officers believe was in the area at the time and may be able to help with their enquiries.

"If you recognise the man in the image, please email PC Ben Summerfield-Davies ben.summerfield-davies@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 22-795924-25."