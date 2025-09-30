Mark Sutton, aged 45, assaulted the man on March 18 this year.

Sutton, of Waterside Mews, Newport, pleaded guilty at Telford Magistrates Court to a charge of assault by beating.

District Judge Joseph O’Connor fined Sutton and made him subject of a restraining order, banning him from contacting the victim for one year.

Sutton was also ordered to pay £85 in prosecution costs and a £160 victim surcharge, bringing his total legal bill to £645.