Wanted: Police appeal for help to find man with links to Shrewsbury
A man with links to Shrewsbury is wanted by police.
By Luke Powell
Published
Last updated
West Mercia Police is appealing for help to find Keane Murphey, who is wanted on recall to prison.
The 31-year-old has been described as white, around 5ft 9ins tall and with brown hair.
Police said Murphey has links to Shrewsbury.
A spokesperson said: "Anyone with information that would help find him is asked to call 101.
"Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org."