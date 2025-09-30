Wanted: Police appeal for help to find man with links to Shrewsbury

West Mercia Police is appealing for help to find Keane Murphey, who is wanted on recall to prison.

The 31-year-old has been described as white, around 5ft 9ins tall and with brown hair.

Police said Murphey has links to Shrewsbury.

Keane Murphey is wanted for recall to prison. Pic: West Mercia Police

A spokesperson said: "Anyone with information that would help find him is asked to call 101.

"Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org."