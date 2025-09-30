Six Shropshire criminals who were sent down in September including abusive teacher and woman who killed her husband

Each and every week, dozens of criminals pass through Shropshire's courts to face justice for their crimes.

Those crimes range from theft and robbery to assault, sex offences and even murder.

Here we detail some of the people who were jailed for their crimes in Shropshire this September.

Amy Pugh

Murderer Amy Pugh. Picture: West Mercia Police

Murderer Amy Pugh was locked up this month for killing her estranged husband Kyle Pugh at her Newport home in 2022 and trying to make out he had hanged himself.

Mrs Pugh, 34 and of Wolverhampton, was found guilty of murder after a trial in June this year.

She had lied about what happened, concocting a story where she claimed she had discovered Mr Pugh after he had attempted to take his own life following a row over whether his new girlfriend was pregnant or not.

Kyle Pugh died in hospital in Telford in March 2022

The jury rejected that story, and found that Mrs Pugh had killed her husband by compressing his neck.

She was jailed for life with a minimum term of 14 years - minus 288 days spent on remand.

Lemar Boothe