Paul Martin, aged 48, targeted Co-op in Grange Avenue, Stirchley, Telford, four times in a week earlier this month.

He stole at least £90 worth of goods in the thefts.

Martin, of Dallamoor, Hollinswood, pleaded guilty at Telford Magistrates Court to four shop thefts.

Magistrates ordered Martin to pay £287, which includes compensation of £82, a fine of £120 and prosecution costs of £85.