Co-op thief stole cheeseburgers, wine and Febreze from Telford store in week-long spate of thefts
A thief who stole sandwiches, Febreze, cheeseburgers and wine from a Telford Co-op store has been ordered to pay more than £280.
Paul Martin, aged 48, targeted Co-op in Grange Avenue, Stirchley, Telford, four times in a week earlier this month.
He stole at least £90 worth of goods in the thefts.
Martin, of Dallamoor, Hollinswood, pleaded guilty at Telford Magistrates Court to four shop thefts.
Magistrates ordered Martin to pay £287, which includes compensation of £82, a fine of £120 and prosecution costs of £85.