Kieran Eaton, aged 33, assaulted his victim in Market Drayton on February 22 this year.

Eaton, of St Philomena's Place, Carrigaline, County Cork, pleaded guilty at Telford Magistrates Court to assault by beating.

Magistrates fined Eaton £700 and ordered him to pay the man he assaulted £728 in compensation.

Eaton was also ordered to pay £85 in prosecution costs and a victim surcharge of £280, bringing his total court bill to one of £1,793.

Magistrates made Eaton subject of a restraining order, banning him from contacting the victim for two years.