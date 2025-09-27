Flora Bolovan, aged 56, stalked the victim in Telford between the beginning of February last year and the middle of May this year.

Bolovan, of Hills Lane Drive, Madeley, Telford, pleaded guilty at Telford Magistrates Court to one count of stalking.

Magistrates fined him £544 and made him subject of a restraining order, banning him from contacting the victim - including going to her home or place of work - for two years.