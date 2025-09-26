Man, 42, who assaulted two police officers in Bridgnorth ordered to pay fine and compensation
A man who assaulted two police officers has been ordered to pay £220.
Paul Morris, aged 42, assaulted the officers in Bridgnorth on March 11 this year.
Morris, of Meadows Close, Cressage, near Shrewsbury, pleaded guilty at Telford Magistrates Court to two counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker.
Magistrates fined Morris £120 and ordered him to pay £50 in compensation to each of the officers.