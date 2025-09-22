Shrewsbury town centre police arrest two men in separate incidents - one in connection to an assault
Two men were arrested in Shrewsbury town centre on Saturday afternoon following separate incidents, police have confirmed.
Officers from the Town Centre Policing Team made the arrests. The first arrest involved a 55-year-old man who was wanted on warrant.
He was located in the town by a Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) and taken into custody.
In a separate incident, West Mercia Police said a 45-year-old man was arrested in connection with an assault reported within the county town.
A post by Shrewsbury Police said: "On Saturday afternoon, Town Centre Team officers made a couple of arrests in the town.
"The first was a 55-year-old male who was wanted on warrant after being located in the town by the town centre PCSO and the second arrest was a 45-year-old male who was arrested for an assault within the town."