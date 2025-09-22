Shrewsbury town centre police arrest two men in separate incidents - one in connection to an assault

Officers from the Town Centre Policing Team made the arrests. The first arrest involved a 55-year-old man who was wanted on warrant.

He was located in the town by a Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) and taken into custody.

Two men were arrested in separate incidents. Picture: Shrewsbury Police

In a separate incident, West Mercia Police said a 45-year-old man was arrested in connection with an assault reported within the county town.

A post by Shrewsbury Police said: "On Saturday afternoon, Town Centre Team officers made a couple of arrests in the town.

"The first was a 55-year-old male who was wanted on warrant after being located in the town by the town centre PCSO and the second arrest was a 45-year-old male who was arrested for an assault within the town."