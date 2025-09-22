Gerald Dawson, aged 53, had the chain, a pocket watch and a wallet which had been lifted in a burglary in Wellington.

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard how the burglary took place in Roslyn Road on August 11 this year, before Dawson sold the chain to Cash Converters in New Street, Wellington a fortnight later. It was worth £2,400 but Dawson accepted £700.

He tried to sell the pocket watch at the same time but a shop assistant would not accept it, telling him to take the timepiece apart and bring back the gold.