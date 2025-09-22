Police want to speak to this man after racial slurs shouted at person in Shrewsbury street

The incident took place on Mardol in Shrewsbury at around 8.30pm on Saturday, July 19.

West Mercia Police said the victim was walking along the street when someone on the opposite side of the road began shouting racial slurs at them.

Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a racial harassment incident in Shrewsbury. Pic: Shrewsbury Police

Officers say the man pictured may be able to assist with their enquiries and are urging the public to come forward if they recognise him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Jessica Davies via email at jessica.davies@westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident reference 22/69169/25.