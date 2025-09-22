New police community messaging app released across Mid and West Wales

People from Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Pembrokeshire, and Powys can now stay up to date and have their say on what goes on where they live or work, with the new, free interactive messaging system.

Chief Superintendent Clark Jones-John said: “Dyfed-Powys Police is committed to listening and responding to the community’s concerns, and there are a suite of ways we already speak to people in the communities we serve - but we know we can do more,”

Landing directly in your emails, users will be kept informed of local policing matters, community events, crime prevention advice and more.

“We understand not everyone wants to engage with the police on social media, or speak to us in person, so Dyfed-Powys Connects offers a new way to connect us to the public and will help us reach and hear from even more people to ensure we address local concerns,” he continued.

“Our communities play a key role in preventing and detecting crime and anti-social behaviour.

“I’d encourage anyone who wants to know more about what the police are doing in their area, or who wants to help improve community policing and the safety of their neighbourhood to sign up today.”

Dyfed-Powys Connects is a two-way messaging system, operated by Dyfed-Powys Police, to connect you to your local Neighbourhood Policing and Prevention Team.

More than just a messaging system, users can decide when and how they are kept informed and choose the alerts that matter most to them.

They can also reply directly to alerts to provide feedback and share concerns directly with the local policing team.

The new service also offers access to quarterly surveys, allowing the public to play an active part in helping Dyfed-Powys Police police your area effectively.

Stay up to date. Stay connected. Joining is quick, simple and free.

Sign up now at https://dyfed-powysconnects.co.uk/

Please note, Dyfed-Powys Connects is not for reporting crimes or incidents and messaging is not monitored 24hours a day.

To report crimes please contact Dyfed-Powys Police via https://www.dyfed-powys.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us/ by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, direct message the police on