PC Emma Turberfield attended a Kington Town Council meeting to give members an update on crimes which have taken place in the area since the last meeting.

She said there had been two criminal damage incidents recently one matter related to a fence and the other involved damage to a car’s tyres outside the Swan.

PC Turberfield said there had also been two domestic related assaults, a missing person who had been located and a case of harassment between neighbours.

“There has also been one burglary at a business, Penrhos Court which is currently closed, and that is still under investigation,” she said.

Members noted the police report.