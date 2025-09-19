Telford man accused of murdering 65-year-old in 2024 appears at crown court
A man accused of murdering a 65-year-old Telford resident almost a year ago has been remanded into custody after appearing at Birmingham Crown Court.
Plus
By Rob Smith
Published
Leon Pratt was found dead in his own home in Downemead, Hollinswood, on October 26 last year after concerns were raised for his welfare.
Jason Trundle, aged 51 and of no fixed abode, was this week charged with the murder of Mr Pratt. He has also been charged with preventing a lawful burial and fraud by false representation.
He was detained and brought to Birmingham Crown Court on Friday (September 19) for the latest hearing.