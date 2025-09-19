Alan Round, aged 48, stole items worth £126 from the store at the top of Pride Hill in Shrewsbury town centre last Saturday (September 13).

Round, of Daleacre Way, Hollinswood, Telford, pleaded guilty at Telford Magistrates Court to one count of theft from a shop.

Magistrates set a sentencing date of October 3 back at the same court.

Round was remanded in custody.