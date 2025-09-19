Richard Gates, aged 34, drove a BMW 1 Series on the A-road at Battlefield, Shrewsbury on July 16 this year.

A breath test found he had 107 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit in England and Wales is 35mcg per litre.

Gates, of Ellesmere Road, Bronington, Whitchurch, pleaded guilty at Telford Magistrates Court to driving with alcohol above the legal specified limit.

Magistrates banned him from driving for three years and four months and ordered him to undertake an alcohol abstinence programme for six months as part of a 12-month community order.

Gates was also ordered to do 15 rehabilitation activity days and pay £199, made up of £85 prosecution costs and a £114 victim surcharge.