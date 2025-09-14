'I would never wish this on anyone' - Sikh woman who was raped in racially motivated attack in Oldbury 'deeply affected'

The victim, reported to be a British-born Sikh aged in her 20s, told officers a racist remark was made to her during the assault in the Tame Road area of Oldbury on Tuesday (September 9).

Police said they are looking for two white men in connection with the attack.

The perpetrators allegedly told the woman “you don’t belong in this country, get out” as they sexually assaulted her between 8am and 8.30am, the Sikh Federation (UK) said.

In a statement released through the federation on Sunday, the victim said she was “truly humbled” by the love and support shown by her local community as she tried to process the incident.

“I want to sincerely thank everyone for supporting me and my family during this very difficult time. We are going through a lot, but the strength and kindness shown by the right people in the community has been incredible, and I can’t thank them enough for being my voice,” she said.

“I would never wish this on anyone. All I was doing was going about my day on my way to work, and what has happened has deeply affected us. Through it all, my family has been my rock, and my community has stood strong beside me.

“The police are doing their best to find those responsible and I truly hope they are caught so that this doesn’t happen to anyone else.”

Police said the first suspect was described as having a shaved head and a heavy build, and was wearing a dark sweatshirt with gloves on, and the second was reportedly wearing a grey top with a silver zip.

The attack is being treated as an isolated incident.

Members of the Sikh community gathered in Smethwick on Sunday in solidarity with the victim. More than 500 people gathered at the Lions of the Great War outside the Guru Nanak Gurdwara on Smethwick High Street before heading to Tame Road in Oldbury where the attack occurred.

Gurinder Singh Josan, the Labour MP for Smethwick, previously said the “truly horrific attack” was being treated as a hate crime.

Anyone with useful information about what happened should contact the force via 101, quoting log 798 of September 9.