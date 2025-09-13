Man, 41, wanted over breach of restraining order in Shrewsbury

Colin Powell is sought by Shrewsbury Police in connection with an incident in the town on Thursday (September 11).

He is described as white, 6ft 1in tall and of a slim build. Police say he has links to Bridgnorth and Highley.

Colin Powell. Photo: West Mercia Police

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police on 101 and ask for extension 7704231, quoting log number 401i of September 11.

Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org .